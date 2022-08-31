DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County man was arraigned on Wednesday for sexual abuse and other charges after his indictment earlier this month.

David Owen is charged with sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse and sodomy. Court records show in March of 2021, Owen allegedly subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent. Other court records show Owen worked in the medical profession at the time.

Owensboro Health released the following statement in regards to Owen’s case:

We cannot comment on confidential personnel matters or pending legal actions. We can confirm that the individual is no longer employed by Owensboro Health. When we became aware of the situation, we launched an internal investigation and referred the matter to the appropriate law enforcement authorities. We are committed to providing a safe, secure and healing environment for our patients and the communities we serve. Owensboro Health

Owen’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 11.