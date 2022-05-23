OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to get ahold of public records, you’re in luck! The Daviess County Clerks Office says they are offering a free public record search through eCCLIX.

Officials say users will need to setup an account to access the system, but there are no limits on the number of searches per day.

The system is available to businesses and individuals researching documents. Visit Daviess County Fiscal Court’s website and select “Free Record Search” on the home page to access documents.

According to officials with eCCLIX, the system is being utilized in almost two-thirds of Kentucky’s County Clerk offices. If you have questions, you can contact the Clerk’s Office at (270) 685-8434 Ext. 3.