Daviess County officials dedicate new playground at Horse Fork Creek Park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County officials and some local kids celebrated the opening of a new playground for everyone on Friday.

They celebrated the opening of the Playground For All, an all-inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek Park just off of Highway 54. Glider swings, ramps and musical instruments are among the features, allowing children of all abilities to play with their friends.

County officials say they’re looking to update other county parks to make them more accessible for everyone.