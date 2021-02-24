Daviess County, Owensboro Schools announce proposal for return to 5 day classroom learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools announced their proposals for students and teachers to return to the classroom 5 days a week.

It comes a day before both school boards are scheduled to meet to consider the recommendation for approval.

Both districts are planning to go back to 5 days a week beginning March 22. For OPS, it will mark the final 9 weeks of school.

“It has been 348 days since either one of our districts has seen kids in a quote-unquote normal school atmosphere,” says Owensboro Public School Supt. Matthew Constant.

In less than a month, Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools will take another step closer to a normal school atmosphere.

“They’re just all ready to go back,” said James Howard, whose children attend Daviess Co. Public Schools.

Both districts will return to five day in-person learning on march twenty second for the rest of their respective school years. A combination of lower COVID-19 rates and more teacher and staff vaccinations were two factors leading to the decision. Schools will keep following the state’s healthy at school guidelines, and use more space to keep students from being too close together.

“We’re certainly going to maximize our space. Media Center space, auditorium space, gym space. Even cafeteria when it’s unused, all of those additional spaces will be utilized throughout our schools to distance to the fullest extent possible,” said Matt Robbins, Superintendent of Daviess Co. Public Schools.

Virtual academies will go on as planned. Daviess County’s school year will now end on May 27th. Some believe their child is ready to return full time.

“I know they’re ready. They’ve been asking for a month now whether they can go back to a real school. I think they’re missing their friends,” said Howard. But other residents believe schools should use more caution.

“The numbers should be low enough. I hate to see them do that and then start seeing the COVID numbers go back up again,” said Charles Willis of Daviess County.

Neither school district has had five day in-person learning since March 13, 2020.

(This story was originally published February 24, 2021)