Daviess County park playgrounds set to reopen Monday

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Playground equipment at all Daviess County Fiscal Court park facilities will reopen to the public Monday as details of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased reopening plan continue to be released.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court says it supports responsible use of other open park facilities across the county including:

Outdoor park greenspace

Fishing Lakes

Paved walking trails

Adkisson Greenbelt

Hiking Trails at Yellow Creek & Panther Creek Parks

Daviess County Gun Club

Ball diamonds (with required reservations)

Picnic Shelters reservations (for groups of less than 50)

Other amenities like spray grounds and some other sports courts and fields will remain closed for the time being. People needing to do business with Daviess County are asked to do so electronically. People using park facilities are also asked to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

