DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Just shy of 40 miles of roads are being resurfaced this fiscal year in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials say paving work was finished this week on Kelly Cemetery Road and in the Roman Meadows subdivision near KY-81.

Projects completed earlier in the year include the Covington Ridge subdivision off U.S. 60 West and Brownwood Manor near Thruston-Dermont Road.

The Road Department in Daviess County says they have been preparing West Harmons Ferry Road for resurfacing. Additionally, Lonesome Pine Trail is scheduled to be repaved from KY-815 to KY-554.