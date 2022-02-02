Daviess County preparing for approaching icy weather

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County emergency officials are doing their own preparations for the approaching winter weather. They’re also advising residents on how to stay safe during, and after the storm.

The Tri-State contended with on and off rain for much of today, but tomorrow and the next few days, Daviess County and the rest of the region will contend with icy weather and its immediate aftermath.

Emergency Management Director Andy Ball says the storm is not expected to be as bad as the 2009 Ice Storm, but officials are planning for a sequel of it just in case.

“Just like we do, we prepare for the worst,” he said.

County officials say the storm will have a major impact on travel. Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher says crews will start working 12 hour shifts starting at midnight. He says any brine or salt put down on roads before the rain hit would have been washed away. Brasher and other officials recommend people stay off the roads so that they can be cleared of downed trees and power lines quicker if they happen.

“We may have to go out and clear the roads of trees and utility poles, working with utility companies. It makes it difficult if there’s a substantial amount of traffic,” he said.

A major focus for crews is expected to be removing downed trees. People are asked not to either clear downed power lines or trim trees near power lines by themselves.

“I know I talked to a fellow this morning, in fact, it was my son, and he wanted to borrow some shears so he could cut off some limbs hanging over his power line. Please don’t do that. You’re not electricians. You’ll end up getting electrocuted,” said Daviess Co. Judge Executive Al Mattingly.

He also says a local state of emergency has not been issued, even though one was declared on a state-wide level. Offices at the Daviess County Courthouse will be closed tomorrow.

Daviess County firefighters say the icy conditions may cause their response to emergencies to be longer than in normal conditions. A white flag is also issued starting tomorrow night through at least next Monday night.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2022)