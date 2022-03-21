DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Library’s Kentucky Room will host an educational event at Yellow Creek Park on April 30.

According to the Daviess County Kentucky website, the area surrounding the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village will be turned into a mid-1800s Civil War-era encampment. “People can see what life was like during that time,” said Robert Reeves, Event Coordinator. “We will have encampments of Union and Confederate soldiers along with regular citizens. A professional tintype photographer will setup and give a presentation.”

The event will last from noon to 4:00 p.m. with a speech from an actor playing as Kentucky Governor Simon Buckner, says the website. The event is free and no registration is required, but reservations must be made for people interested in tintype photography.

If people want to volunteer or if they want to ask for more information, they should contact the Kentucky Room at 270-691-1883 or email Kentucky@DCPLibrary.org.