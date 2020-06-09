Daviess County Public Library reopens

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Library reopened on Monday.

Per Governor Andy Beshear’s timeline, aquariums, distilleries, libraries, limited outdoor attractions, museums, horse shows and some childcare programs were allowed to open back up June 8.

“We have to limit the capacity and number that come in,” library executive director Erin Waller said. “We haven’t received guidance from the state, so we are limiting our in-house patron count based off of what has already been allowed to be open. For us, that is 180 people. While we are ‘opening’ back up, we still encourage people to utilize our curbside delivery service.”

For those who choose to come back into the library, they will be met with things like plastic guards protecting staff and limited computer time, Waller said.

“Computer time will be limited to 30 minutes,” she said. “There will also be a time in between a new user for us to be able to deep clean and sanitize the station. We will also not be implementing in-person programming or notary services for the time being. We will continue our COVID policies, and I encourage people to continue using our curbside service and e-resources.”

For more information on the library and reopening procedures, visit the website.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

