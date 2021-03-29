Daviess County Public Schools announce graduation ceremony dates

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – High school graduations are returning to their traditional dates in Daviess County. DCPS announced times and dates for each of its high schools Monday.

Apollo High School – May 25 7:00 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

Plans at this time are for AHS seniors to be given six tickets for guests to attend, which will ensure compliance with restrictions for 60% capacity at this time. Health and safety guidelines may change closer to the date of this event. May 26 will be used as a weather rescheduling date.

Daviess County High School – May 27 7:00 p.m. at Daviess County Football Stadium (Reid Stadium).

Plans at this time are for DCHS seniors to be given five tickets for guests to attend, which will ensure compliance with restrictions for 60% capacity at this time. Health and safety guidelines may change closer to the date of this event. May 28 will be used as a weather rescheduling date.

Heritage Park High School – May 27 4:00 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Plans at this time are for HPHS seniors to be given five tickets for guests to attend. Health and safety guidelines may change closer to the date of this event.

The last day of school for DCPS students is Thursday, May 27.

(This story was originally published March 29, 2021)