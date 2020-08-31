Daviess County Public Schools announce start date for phase of in-person learning

Daviess County Public Schools will begin an A/B hybrid schedule of in-person learning for grades PreK-8 beginning September 14.

Distance learning will continue for grades 9-12.

DCPS laid out details of an ORANGE plan last week. For more information click here.

DCPS began an all virtual schedule on August 26, follow a recommendation by Governor Andy Beshear to wait for in-person learning around the state until at least September 28.

