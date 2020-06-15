Daviess County Public Schools announce two new coordinators

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) announced the hiring of two new coordinators Monday.

Aaron Yeiser takes over as the instructional technology coordinator after Anthony Sparks retired earlier this year. Yeiser will work with school leaders and teachers, coordinating efforts to expand teaching opportunities through technology.

Yeiser has worked as a technology integration specialist with DCPS for the past six years. Yeiser is a graduate of Apollo High School and taught there for 12 years.

DCPS also announced Karen Alward has been hired as the fine and performing arts coordinator Monday. Alward has worked across the Daviess County Public School system since starting at Burns Middle School, including stints at Apollo High School and Daviess County High School.

Alward is responsible for advocacy, fundraising, grant planning, development of community involvement opportunities, and recruitment for DCPS arts programs.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

