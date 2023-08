HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) will welcome students back to classes today, August 9.

Over the last several weeks, DCPS has held back to school events to provide important information to help ensure a smooth beginning of the new school year. During these open houses and orientation events, parents/caregivers and students got opportunities to visit classrooms, meet teachers and staff, fill out registration and paperwork and learn about after-school programs.