Daviess County Public Schools custodian wins 2021 Fred Award

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County Public Schools custodian was presented with a prestigious award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

Daniel Lyne was awarded the 2021 Fred Award during a ceremony on Thursday evening. The Fred Award recognizes district heroes for their exceptional devotion to kids and service to others. Lyne, his parents, brother and service dog Keeta were guests of honor at a reception hosted by KASA at the Galt House in Louisville. “Mr. Daniel” received a plaque and a cash award of $500.

“I’m humbled and honored by this award and the opportunity to be recognized as someone who does things for others,” Lyne said. “I am thankful for the trust and faith placed in me to be allowed to do the things I do. My heart just goes back to the kids, to the teachers, to the staff and everyone. My name might be on the plaque but everything we do is dependent on those around us. We each have the opportunity to impact all those we come in contact with on a daily basis. Every moment of every day, we can be the super hero to someone else by the choices we make in what we say or do. By choosing to lift others up, it makes an impact. It is important for all of us to look outside before we look inside. I really believe, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’ and it will come back to you. When you give to others, you will receive that blessing.”

Lyne was the DCPS district’s 2020 Kids First Support Professional Award winner. When nominated, Lyne was the custodian at East View Elementary School and now works at Daviess County Middle School.

Lyne is scheduled to address all members of the DCPS staff in a special video presentation prior to the first day of school, sharing words of encouragement and inspiration as our district prepares to welcome students back to school.