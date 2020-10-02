Daviess County Public Schools meal pick up schedule

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Public Schools district will continue to offer breakfast and lunch to students whether they learn virtually or in person.

Students participating in the A-B schedule in person learning will be served breakfast and lunch each day they attend school. Through an extension of the USDA Summer Feeding Program, meals will continue to be free until December.

Beginning October 12, students learning at home, including those on the A-B schedule, can pick up their meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Meals will be available for pick up at Meadow Lands, Sorgho, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools, and Burns and College View middle school, as well as seven mobile sites. Parents may use any location regardless of the schools their children attend.

Two breakfasts and two lunches will be served each day of pick up. The “extra” meals are intended for the following day.

Parents should know that meals will not be served the week of Fall Break, which is October 5-9.

Social distancing and face coverings are required of anyone participating in this service.

Families with special dietary needs are asked to contact the cafeteria manager at the school where they pick up their meals at least an hour in advance.

For more information, contact the DCPS Food Services Department at 270-852-7000.

CURBSIDE MEAL PICKUP M/W/F

Meadow Lands Elementary School – 270-852-7450 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sorgho Elementary School – 270-852-7470 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

West Louisville Elementary School – 270-852-7650 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Whitesville Elementary School – 270-852-7670 – 11 a.m. to noon

Burns Middle School – 270-852-7400 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

College View Middle School – 270-852-7500 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MOBILE ROUTES M/W/F

Hutch Lane/McFarland Area: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. (2206 Hutch Lane)

Gemini/Carpenter Drive Area: 11 to 11:20 a.m. (near blue building / 2260 Carpenter Drive)

Towne Square Court: 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. (in cul de sac / 4825 Towne Square Court)

Chuck Gray Ct/Time Drive Area: Noon to 12:30 p.m. (in cul de sac / 650 Chuck Gray Court)

Riverbend Pointe: 11 to 11:20 a.m. (by the office) and 11:30 to 11:50 p.m. (near front mailboxes / 501 Office Lane)

Town and Country Trailer Park: 11 to 11:30 a.m. (by the mailboxes / 418 Reid Road)

Colony Mobile Homes (and surrounding areas): 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (by the mailboxes / 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard)

