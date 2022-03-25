DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district will offer half-day preschool five days a week at all 12 DCPS elementary schools starting in August 2022, according to a news release from the organization.

According to a recent survey sent out to the community by DCPS, the organization decided to go through with a five-day-a-week preschool. According to DCPS, starting with the 2022-23 school year, DCPS will offer half-day preschool five days a week at all 12 elementary schools. Every other Friday, about twice a month, will be reserved for screenings, outreach and staff development, but otherwise DCPS will provide five-day-a-week morning and afternoon preschool services, says a news release. A calendar showing what that schedule will look like can be found here.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children to a quality preschool learning experience and serving our families in this important area of early childhood education,” said DCPS preschool coordinator Chris Westerfield. “The Daviess County Public Schools preschool program is designed to build a strong foundation upon which children may build success in the classroom, and in life. DCPS preschool classes are taught by dedicated teachers who are certified in early childhood education. We provide preschool students with quality learning experiences enhanced by social/emotional development opportunities. Children will also enjoy art, music, physical education and media/library lessons as part of their DCPS preschool experience.”

DCPS says that after submitting an application to enroll a child in the DCPS preschool program, parents and guardians will get the chance to request a preference of morning or afternoon sessions. However, DCPS says that it cannot guarantee placement. DCPS says that enrollment applications, eligibility information and session preference forms are available at this website.

For more information, please visit this website or call the DCPS Preschool Department at 270-852-7000.