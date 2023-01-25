DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time ever, Daviess County has recognized 15 inductees to join their newly established Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The Agricultural Visionaries Committee chose over a dozen visionaries, founders, servants and innovators to join the Hall of Fame in its inaugural year.

“Agriculture is a major industry in our community, I tell people, remind them it takes up 60% of the land surface of our county,” says Clint Hardy, the county’s Extension Agent for Agriculture. “You don’t have to go very far in a car out into the community and see agriculture.”

Families and farmers were inducted based off three categories — Business, Service and Production Innovation. The Hall of Fame plaques will be displayed in the Owensboro Museum of Science and History after embarking on a community-wide tour.

For a full list of all the inductees and what they were recognized for, click here.

