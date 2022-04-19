OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he thought to be skeletal remains of a human, and once deputies arrived on scene there was evidence indicating the skeleton was human remains. DCSO says that the Daviess County Coroners Office was called, and the Coroner’s Office sent the remains to the Madisonville Medical Examiners Office.

DCSO says that the Owensboro Police Department ECU was able to get palm prints to identify the individual, and the remains were identified as David Jenkins, 61, of Evansville. DCSO says that the Madisonville Medical Examiners Office has determined that no foul play is suspected.