Daviess County school board allowing public comment at Monday board meeting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Board of Education is giving a chance for parents to speak directly to board members Monday.

The DCPS Board of Education plans to consider approval of the 2020-21 Reopening Plan at a Special Called Meeting Monday at Daviess County High School.

The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m.

People are allowed to attend in person. You must wear a mask and have your temperature checked as you enter the building. Anyone wishing to speak is required to sign in. Speakers will be limited to five minutes.

Questions and comments may also be submitted in advance to contact@dcps.org.

The board plans to consider a plan that would have students attend school in-person near the end of August for a portion of the week. The students would then also spend a portion of the week learning from home under the proposed plan.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)