Daviess County school districts announce “Test to Stay” program

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – All three major school districts in Daviess County announced the “Test to Stay” program affecting thousands of students and teachers.

Beginning October 11 in all Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic Schools a negative COVID test can prevent students considered close contacts from having to quarantine. The free tests will be from Ethos Labs in northern Kentucky. Parents will have to set up an account with Ethos online to give consent if they choose to opt into the program.

If a student is considered a close contact, they’ll be tested for five days, if the test is negative they’ll be able to stay at school. The policy is similar to one announced in Henderson County last week.