Daviess County school remembers life of student

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A week-and-a-half after a 10-year-old boy died in an accident, his classmates, teachers and others stood together in a final tribute outside of the school he attended.

Isaac Sterett was laid to rest today in Daviess County.

They lined the long road going up to highland elementary, braving the hot weather, holding signs and balloons expressing their condolences.

“He was very funny and super kind,” said Lucca Neves, one of Isaac’s friends.

“I think it’s a way we can show respect and admiration for the family,” adds Neil Hayden, who coached Isaac’s brother at Daviess County High School.

It was their tribute to Sterett, a 5th grader at Highland who died in an accident on I-165 in Ohio County a week-and-a-half ago. Friends like Neves remembered the fun they had in class.

“He was writing this article and pictures in front of me. It was super fun and we played together,” he recalled.

Principal Leslie Peveler remembers him for his adventurous spirit and ability to talk to anyone he met.

“He always had a smile on his face, was a friend to every person he came into contact. He was just a wonderful young man to get to know,” she recalled.

He was a part of her school and personal family, as he was a part of her husband’s family.

“We have been honored to always be that group of people that love on each other and take care of one another and Isaac and his family. His mother was so involved in this school and is here all the time,” she said.

Sterett was also in cub scouts and played many sports and games. As they let go of balloons as the procession went by them, they won’t let go of their memories of him.

“A kind, loving, wholesome person,” Neves said. “he was a good kid.”‘

“I think the thing about Isaac that we’re going to remember more than anything is his sweet spirit,” added Peveler.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)