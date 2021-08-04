Daviess County schools reinstate mask mandates

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Masks will be required for all Owensboro, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic Schools regardless of students’ vaccination status.

The three superintendents announced their reopening plan on Wednesday. They said their goal is to create an environment that provides an opportunity for students to return to the traditional school experience, while providing effective safeguards to protect the health and safety of students and staff to the greatest extent possible. The Daviess County Public School Superintendent Matt Robbins says they already have students being quarantined for being in close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Social distancing of at least three-feet will also be practiced.

The full OPS reopening plan can be read here.