DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was seriously hurt in a car accident Monday evening. We’re told the deputy was responding to a call for service.

The DCSO says the deputy is expected to survive. He has several broken ribs and bruised lungs. The driver in the second vehicle was not hut.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)