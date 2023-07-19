HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was seriously injured while attempting to flee from a pursuing deputy on Wednesday.

According to a release from DCSO, patrol units observed a running vehicle with Florida license plates parked in the middle of the roadway near the 2800 block of Reid Road around 3 a.m.. Authorities say a registration check indicated that the vehicle was stolen out of Owensboro.

A sheriff’s deputy called for additional units for assistance to initiate a felony traffic stop, but authorities say the vehicle suddenly accelerated from the area at a high rate of speed onto Pleasant Valley Road. The deputy attempted to catch up to the fleeing vehicle but lost sight of the vehicle as it neared KY Highway 142.

A release says the vehicle was found overturned in the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley Road, and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. Emergency crews arrived to the scene to provide medical care to the injured suspect before he was transported to a local hospital and then transported by air to a Louisville hospital.

Kentucky State Police are assisting with the investigation to identify the suspect injured in the wreck. Authorities say another running vehicle was parked at the end of Thruston-Dermont Road, and Kentucky State Police are following up on the suspects in that vehicle as well.