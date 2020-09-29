Daviess County Sheriff’s Office hosts a K9 training day

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) Several law enforcement agencies took part in some important K9 training Monday.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office hosted the training at Diamond Lake Resort and Ben Hawes Park and shared the pictures on their Facebook page.

In addition to a narcotics detection dog, they also worked with a tracking beagle hound and a bed bug detection dog from Action Pest Control.

Police departments and sheriff’s offices from Owensboro, Madisonville, Russellville, and Hopkins County also took part.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

