Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant arrested

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is accusing one of its own of crashing into cars while driving impaired.

Sgt. Debra Crandall is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Authorities say Crandall hit several vehicles at Third and Allen streets in Owensboro around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The arresting officer said she failed field sobriety tests and could barely keep her eyes open. Crandall told police she took Ambien last night. She’s been suspended while the Sheriff’s Office investigates.