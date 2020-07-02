Daviess County spray parks reopen

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County park visitors can once again have some fun in the sun at two of the city’s spray parks.

Yellow Creek and Panther Creek spray parks reopened Thursday.

Assistant Parks Director Kandace Sturgeon says there was a need to open the spray parks so families have something to do this weekend.

“Typically, we open Memorial Day weekend and run through the end of September. Unfortunately, due to the stay at home orders, we had to push that back. We’re just excited to have it open for the holiday weekend,” Sturgeon said.

A third spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park is going through maintenance and will reopen once it’s done.

Owensboro city spray parks are scheduled to reopen Friday.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)

