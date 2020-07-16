Daviess County teacher honored as outstanding Kentucky educator

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Laura Murphy, a language arts teacher at Daviess County Middle School, has been selected as one of 24 Kentucky educators to receive the 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award.

From the field of 24 honorees, Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be selected in October. Those three finalists will be considered for Kentucky Teacher of the Year honors; and that person will represent the state in the national Teacher of the Year competition.

Murphy was named Daviess County Public Schools “Kids First” Middle School Teacher of the Year in August 2019. She is also a recipient of the Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Award.

“I am truly grateful to receive such a recognition,” Murphy said. “Education has always been a rewarding field to work in because of the ever-changing, evolving nature of what we do. One thing that remains consistent, however, is our desire to see students succeed in spite of the circumstances around us. I believe this honor is extra special during these unprecedented times when educators have responded to the new challenges and adapted lessons and procedures so quickly. I am proud to work in a school district that means it when they say they put kids first!”

Murphy has taught at Daviess County Middle School since 2009. She is a 2009 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she studied middle grades education/language arts and history. She also attended the University of the Cumberlands, where she was in the Teacher Leader program and graduated in 2014. She received her Rank I (Literacy Design Specialty) in 2016 from the University of the Cumberlands, where she is working toward obtaining her doctorate degree in education.

Judging was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators and was based on review of nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences, community involvement and letters of recommendation from administrators, colleagues, students and parents. There was a record number of nominations this year – more than 2,800 – followed by 208 applications, indicating the high level of competition for this award.

DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Murphy represents DCPS educators at the highest standards of excellence. “Laura has a heart for teaching and learning, and a heart for kids,” Robbins said. “She demonstrates incredible tenacity and determination in reaching every student. She is also the ultimate colleague, collaborating with fellow teachers to share ideas and ensure that all students are given the opportunity to reach their greatest potential in the classroom and in life.”

