Daviess County teen continues to beat the odds

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- When Braden West was diagnosed with Pfeiffer Syndrome Type 2 at birth, doctors feared he wouldn’t live long.

Not only did West beat that prognosis, he’s continuing to exceed expectations and beat the odds. Despite challenges throughout his early life, including surgeries, therapies, and not being able to talk until he was eight years old, Braden West is now a high school graduate.

West’s family surprised Braden Sunday, flying him in on a helicopter to an event where he got to sing with some local country artists. Braden says he’s excited to graduate and hopes to pursue a future in the ministry. Braden also says he hopes to share his story and address bullying in schools.