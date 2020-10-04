Daviess County teen facing charges for early morning joy ride

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) Around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office clocked a vehicle going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy 431. The deputy then witnessed the vehicle’s headlights turn off, and the driver began swerving all over the road, at times traveling northbound in the southbound lane as well as the northbound emergency lane.

The deputy attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop. The deputy pursued the vehicle for approximately 3.5 miles before the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Frederica St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The driver was discovered to be a 14 year old girl who had taken her mother’s vehicle without her knowledge.

The driver was taken to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital for evaluation before being charged by DCSO with reckless driving, fleeing/evading police, and wanton endangerment.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

