DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The bodies of water at Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will be stocked with catfish on April 12.

This is made possible by the “Fishing in Neighborhoods” program, a cooperative agreement between Daviess County and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

For more information about neighborhood fishing, please go here. For exact fish totals in Daviess County’s fishing spots, please go here to see catfish numbers.