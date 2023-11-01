HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Beginning on Wednesday, November 1, the Daviess County Solid Waste Department will start accepting applications for the 2024 Trash for Cash program.

Trash for Cash is a fundraising opportunity for non-profit organizations that keeps county roads free of litter and debris. Groups will select a day to collect roadside trash, typically in the spring or fall, and the county provides safety vests, trash bags and litter collection tools to assist with cleanup.

Approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of roads cleaned. The total amount is determined by the Division of Waste Management in the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet. In order to participate in the program, the organization must be from Daviess County, Kentucky, and a federally recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit. Applications should be received by December 1, 2023.

To download the application, visit www.daviessky.org.