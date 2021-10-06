Daviess County Tox Away Day this weekend

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Free Tox Away Day will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center in Owensboro on Saturday.
Daviess County residents will be able to take household hazardous waste to the drive thru event for safe disposal. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says this is a good opportunity for Daviess County residents to dispose of hazardous items in their garage or utility closets.
“Many of these items cannot safely go into our landfill, so we have a free disposal event once a year for household hazardous waste,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “The event covers everything from lawn chemicals and cleaning products to old gasoline and fluorescent light bulbs.”
The event is co-sponsored by Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro. A list of accepted and unaccepted items can be found below.
Accepted:
- Lighter fluid
- Thinners
- Turpentine
- Adhesives
- Old gasoline
- Polishes
- Kerosene
- 2-cycle gasoline
- Propane
- Used motor oil
- Lead acid batteries
- Oil-based paints
- Aerosols
- Cyanides
- Acids and caustics
- Drain cleaners
- Bleach
- Household cleaners
- Rat poisons
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Pesticides
- Insecticides
- Fertilizers
- Lawn chemicals
- Antifreeze
- Fire extinguishers
- Ni-Cad batteries
- Lithium batteries
- Alkaline batteries
- Smoke detectors
- Pool chemicals
- Strong chemicals
- Asbestos
- Pharmaceuticals
- Oxygen cylinders
- CO2 cylinders
- Freon cylinders
- Helium cylinders
- PCB materials
- Aluminum paint
- Reactives
- Flammable solids
- Animal repellent
Not-accepted:
- Appliances
- Ammunition
- Computers
- Medical waste
- Tires
- Solid waste (trash)
- Air conditioners
- Refrigerators
- Acetylene cylinders
- De-humidifiers
- Any cylinders not listed
- Unmarked cylinders
- Cylinders with broken or inoperable valves
- Business waste
- Latex paint
For specific questions, contact the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.