Daviess County Tox Away Day this weekend

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Free Tox Away Day will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center in Owensboro on Saturday.

Daviess County residents will be able to take household hazardous waste to the drive thru event for safe disposal. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says this is a good opportunity for Daviess County residents to dispose of hazardous items in their garage or utility closets.

“Many of these items cannot safely go into our landfill, so we have a free disposal event once a year for household hazardous waste,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “The event covers everything from lawn chemicals and cleaning products to old gasoline and fluorescent light bulbs.”

The event is co-sponsored by Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro. A list of accepted and unaccepted items can be found below.

Accepted:

Lighter fluid

Thinners

Turpentine

Adhesives

Old gasoline

Polishes

Kerosene

2-cycle gasoline

Propane

Used motor oil

Lead acid batteries

Oil-based paints

Aerosols

Cyanides

Acids and caustics

Drain cleaners

Bleach

Household cleaners

Rat poisons

Fluorescent bulbs

Pesticides

Insecticides Fertilizers

Lawn chemicals

Antifreeze

Fire extinguishers

Ni-Cad batteries

Lithium batteries

Alkaline batteries

Smoke detectors

Pool chemicals

Strong chemicals

Asbestos

Pharmaceuticals

Oxygen cylinders

CO2 cylinders

Freon cylinders

Helium cylinders

PCB materials

Aluminum paint

Reactives

Flammable solids

Animal repellent

Not-accepted:

Appliances

Ammunition

Computers

Medical waste

Tires

Solid waste (trash)

Air conditioners

Refrigerators Acetylene cylinders

De-humidifiers

Any cylinders not listed

Unmarked cylinders

Cylinders with broken or inoperable valves

Business waste

Latex paint

For specific questions, contact the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.