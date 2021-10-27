Daviess County ‘Trash for Cash’ program starts next month

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Beginning November 1, Daviess County Fiscal Court will accept applications for the 2022 “Trash for Cash” program.

“This is a fundraising opportunity for churches, youth organizations, civic groups, and other not-for-profits in our community,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “Volunteers are able to raise money for their organization while helping to keep our county roads clear of litter and debris.”

Funding for the program is derived from the state’s environmental remediation fee of $1.75 per

ton of garbage hauled to the county landfill and transfer station.

“We don’t know how much money we will receive from the state yet,” said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services. “Typically, it’s in the $50,000 to $60,000 range. When we get that figure, then we can calculate how many roads and the price per mile that we are able to give out.

Trash for Cash participants receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of roads cleaned.

To apply, download the application from https://www.daviessky.org/ and return the completed

form to the Solid Waste Department. Applications are due by December 1, 2021.

For more information, contact Mike Hamilton, Solid Waste Coordinator, at 270-229-4484.