Daviess County Treasurer to retire in 2023

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County Treasurer Jim Hendrix has announced his plans to retire on January 1, 2023. He will resign from his position as Treasurer on November 30 of next year, but remain as Director of Administrative Services until December 31. Jim began working for Daviess County Fiscal Court in January of 2008.

“I am honored to serve as the Treasurer of Daviess County. I am quite proud of the financial staff, the

high quality and accuracy of their work, and the commitment they show to their positions. I have

enjoyed my second career with Fiscal Court but, after working full time for 45 years in jobs that were

highly stressful, yet rewarding………..I am ready for a break. My next goal is to fish until I am sick of it,” says Hendrix.