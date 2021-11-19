Daviess County Woman named Farm Woman of the Year by Kentucky Farm Bureau

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County woman was recognized as the 2021 Farm Woman of the Year by the Kentucky Farm bureau on Friday.

Suzanne Cecil White has worked for Cecil Farms Produce, LLC for the past ten years. She’s spent the past decade expanding her family’s farm by producing grain fruit and vegetables. Since she began her involvement in the operation, the farm has grown from a wholesale operation to a local household name. She created the first community supported agriculture subscription service in the region and offered home delivery of the farm’s produce.

Suzanne will be recognized during the KFB Annual Meeting at the Galt House in Louisville next month.