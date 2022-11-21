LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.

According to a release from the Kentucky Farm Bureau, Cecil, a second-generation farmer at Cecil Farms, manages wholesale produce distribution, overseeing the team members and the seed, transplant and harvest schedule of eight greenhouses and the mixed produce crop. Cecil also runs a fresh cut flower and event business, Katie Ann Flowers at Cecil Farms.

Cecil has also attended the congressional tour with Kentucky Farm Bureau and has welcomed the opportunity to speak with members of the Kentucky delegation in Washington D.C. about farm labor. She is also a participant in the Kentucky Farm Bureau LEAD program and Kentucky Ag Leadership Program.

The Kentucky Farm Bureau says the Generation Bridge Advocate of the Year award recognizes an individual between the ages of 36 and 49 who demonstrates leadership within the Farm Bureau, is involved in their community and advocates for agriculture at the local, state and federal level. Cecil was nominated for the award by the Daviess County Farm Bureau.