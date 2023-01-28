DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening.

Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were flown to the hospital.

Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the deceased victim.

DCSO says Highway 140E is closed between Nalley Road and Red Hill Maxwell Road.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.