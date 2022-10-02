DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through a stop sign and pulled into the path of a Hyundai Sonata, causing both vehicles to veer off the road. The impact of the crash caused the Ford pickup truck to overturn, deputies say.

According to DCSO, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl in the Hyundai were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and later airlifted to separate hospitals with serious injuries. Sources say a man and a woman in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. We’re told four men in the Ford F-150 were also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the truck, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Velazquez of Owensboro, was arrested for DUI 1st Offense (Aggravated), Assault 1st Degree (2 Counts) and Assault 2nd Degree (2 Counts).