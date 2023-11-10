HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Daviess County Fiscal Court, roadway resurfacing work has largely been completed for 2023. The busy construction season officially concluded on Thursday, November 9 with the paving of McMahan Road in Utica from Red Hill-Maxwell Road to the county line.

The Fiscal Court says that over 19 miles of road will be resurfaced by the end of the next paving season, which begins in the spring of 2024. The remaining projects include sections of Roby Lease Road, Graves Lane, Sawmill Road, Girl Scout Road and Ben Ford Road.