HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Three men have been charged in connection to a shooting on the Audubon Parkway back in July.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office states on Thursday, August 31, General Investigations Detectives assisted by Afternoon Patrol Division deputies arrested three suspects for involvement in a shooting on July 23.

Officials state the victim was traveling to Owensboro when the vehicle in question came beside him, passed and slowed down several times and gunshots were heard, striking the victim. The vehicle sped away, and the victim was able to pull into a gas station to call 911.

All three suspects, Nolan William Rhys Herrera, 22, Gavin Patrick Santiago-Ewers, 21, and Jarek Miguel Olvera, 22, were all charged with 1st Degree Assault, which is punishable by 10-20 years in prison.