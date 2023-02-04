DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)– The Apollo Girls Bowling Team is preparing for their first state appearance since 2019. The Lady Eagles finished runner up last weekend at the regional competition in Paducah.

“They played some really strong competition at different tournaments and they did well. We kept showing that we can play with the best teams and when they went to Region, they showed everybody that,” says Kerrie Franklin, the head coach.

Franklin says this is quite an accomplishment. They have only one senior on the team.

“Rikki Overall, she has been bowling with us for the past five years. She actually went to the state championship in 2019, so she has been there before. She was a youngster, but she has done a good job. This is going to be a new experience. They tend to let the nerves get to them, but I feel like this will not be the first time they go. The youngsters keep getting better and better all of the time,” she says.

The team members’ scores throughout the season averaged above 140, with a high score of 242 by Rikki Overall. The team finished the season with a 13 and 2 record.

“Last year we were not near the top 5 or 4. So I was really surprised,” says Madison Emmick.

Emmick is a sophomore and has been bowling with the team for several years.

“One time, we beat the defending champs, Graves County, with the whole team pitching in together. I believe we can beat almost any single team at state if we really try,” she says.

The team will play in Jeffersontown, a suburb Louisville on Wednesday morning.