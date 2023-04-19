DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two suspects were arrested after deputies say they sexually abused a child under the age of 12. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, this abuse took place over a period of time.

Through an in depth investigation, forensic interview with the child and questioning of the suspects, detectives were able to arrest and charge two people from Owensboro.

Billy J. Blake, 35, and Brianna Young, 32, are accused of perpetuating ongoing abuse of a child. The suspects were booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and both face three counts of “1st Degree Sodomy — victim <12 years of age”.