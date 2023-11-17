HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An author living in South Korea traveled all the way to Daviess County to speak at the Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting on Friday.

Ryan Estrada says he decided to come to the meeting after Daviess County Citizens for Decency demanded that one of his books be removed from the Daviess County Public Library.

“So I got on a plane and I traveled 7,000 miles to be here today to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to the Daviess County Public Library, all the amazing people that run it, and all the support that you give them,” Estrada says. “The freedom to read is a right that I hold very dearly. My wife grew up without it. She was hunted down by the police for reading books (that) a dictator didn’t like. He claimed he was just banning communist propaganda, but that was a lie. He also banned books about freedom, because he didn’t want people to realize they didn’t have it. For reading these books, her friends were arrested, tortured and thrown into prison; but their efforts helped make (South) Korea a free country, and that’s the story that was challenged here in Daviess County.”

The library did decide to make some changes to create an optional “Limited Access Card” for juveniles.