HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Water District has issued a boil advisory for a portion of the Thoroughbred East subdivision on the east side of Owensboro.

Officials say the affected area includes: Bold Forbes Way east of the intersection of Majestic Prince, Strike the Gold Court, Bold Ruler Court, Lucky Debonair Court, Aristides Drive, and Riva Ridge Court.

Water officials say water service has been restored to this neighborhood, but the Water District is awaiting test results before the boil advisory can be lifted.

For questions, people are asked to contact the Daviess County Water District at (270) 685-5594 or visit the website.