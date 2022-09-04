DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend, now’s your chance! Daviess County Animal Care & Control in Kentucky says they will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through September 17.

Facility director Ashley Thompson says they currently have an overabundance of cats and kittens that need new homes.

“Right now we are running a special for our adult cats that are fixed and ready to go,” says Thompson. “We have waived adoption fees to try to promote to get those cats into new homes fairly soon.”

Officials say the shelter has taken in over 90 cats this week alone. For more information, call 270-685-8275 or email dcacanimals@yahoo.com.The Animal Shelter is located at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center.