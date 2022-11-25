DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit.

Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Daviess County officials say admission is $5 per vehicle, cash only, and supports five Daviess County non-profit organizations. The website says the 2022 recipients include: Wendell Foster, Joe Ford Nature Center, Southern Oaks Elementary PTO, Elite SAR Training, and Owensboro Regional Recovery.