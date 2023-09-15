HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Churchill Downs released an update on the future Daviess County facility for Ellis Park.

Officials say they are starting the development plan approval process to construct the Ellis Park extension project on 20 acres at the corner of U.S. Highway 60 East and Wrights Landing Road in eastern Daviess County.

A Churchill Downs spokesperson says, “In the weeks ahead, we look forward to sharing more details about this regional tourism destination, including total investment and a groundbreaking date.”