DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction has begun at the location of Churchill Downs’ future Ellis Park extension at U.S. 60 and Wrights Landing Road in Daviess County.

Ellis Entertainment officially acquired the land for its new gaming facility in December for $1.6 million. Officials say the $75 million tourist destination is expected to employ 150 people and include horse racing machines, broadcast betting, a viewing area and a new sports-themed restaurant.