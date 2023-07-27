HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch has announced a portion of Highway 56 is closed due to an accident.

Dispatchers say they currently have Kenergy crews and also the State Highway Department out on Highway 56 at the scene of an accident. Officials say as a result of the repairs to the pole and the lines in that area, the highway will be closed from Worthington Road to Lyddane Bridge Road.

Dispatchers say the closure is expected to last anywhere from two to five hours, and will give updates as they are available.